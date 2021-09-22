Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Director Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc Sells 7,500 Shares

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Director Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $263,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,000 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $248,710.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $269,175.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $272,175.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $269,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 5,000 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $181,000.00.

NASDAQ:ALCO opened at $34.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.43 and a 200-day moving average of $33.31. The company has a market cap of $261.68 million, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.50. Alico, Inc. has a one year low of $26.55 and a one year high of $38.58.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. Alico had a net margin of 48.47% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $34.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alico, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -833.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alico from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alico by 24.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Alico by 100.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in Alico by 22.3% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 200,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 36,553 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Alico by 193.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 42,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 28,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Alico by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agribusiness and land management. The firm offers environmental services, land leasing, cattle ranching, and related support operations. It operates through the following segments: Alico Citrus, Land Management and Operations. The Alico Citrus segment includes activities related to planting, owning, cultivating, and managing citrus groves in order to produce fruit for sale to fresh, and processed citrus markets.

