Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 10 Per Share

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share on Friday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Alfa Financial Software’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Alfa Financial Software stock opened at GBX 178 ($2.33) on Wednesday. Alfa Financial Software has a 52 week low of GBX 97 ($1.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 181.80 ($2.38). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 147.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 138.02. The stock has a market cap of £534 million and a P/E ratio of 26.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.04.

Get Alfa Financial Software alerts:

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on Alfa Financial Software from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It provides Alfa Systems, a software platform to administer retail and corporate businesses from point of sale through originations to contract management and remarketing; and Alfa Digital platform and apps suite, an omnichannel digital solution that delivers concepts, such as self-serve, customer onboarding, and mobility, as well as point of sale functionality across various devices.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Financial Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Financial Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.