Alexander Morrison Buys 93,000 Shares of Gold Standard Ventures Corp (TSE:GSV) Stock

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (TSE:GSV) Director Alexander Morrison purchased 93,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,082.41. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 253,000 shares in the company, valued at C$149,847.85.

Shares of TSE:GSV opened at C$0.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$214.78 million and a P/E ratio of -13.95. Gold Standard Ventures Corp has a 1 year low of C$0.55 and a 1 year high of C$1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.91 and a current ratio of 11.98.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 21,679 hectares located in the Elko County, Nevada.

