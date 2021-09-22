Alerus Financial NA Sells 8,551 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Alerus Financial NA decreased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,347 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 8,551 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,551,704 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $305,975,000 after buying an additional 1,195,520 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,112,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,361,979,000 after acquiring an additional 999,997 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 6.1% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,642,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,396,015,000 after acquiring an additional 672,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 18.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,048,914 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $485,504,000 after acquiring an additional 629,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 12.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 4,078,061 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $488,999,000 after buying an additional 454,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

ROST traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $114.87. 2,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,967,441. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.56. The firm has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $84.68 and a one year high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

