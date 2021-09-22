Alerus Financial NA Reduces Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Alerus Financial NA trimmed its holdings in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 132.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 138.2% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 33.6% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 48.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EAT traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,605. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.66 and a twelve month high of $78.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.63 and its 200-day moving average is $60.98.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company’s revenue was up 79.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.88) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $76,426.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EAT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Brinker International from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

Brinker International Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

