Alerus Financial NA Invests $579,000 in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Alerus Financial NA acquired a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,050 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth $2,755,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $117,110,000 after purchasing an additional 102,003 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 17,187 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 53,655 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 736,346 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $105,338,000 after buying an additional 80,495 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.40 on Wednesday, hitting $133.15. 23,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,870,386. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.