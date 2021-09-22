Alerus Financial NA Has $2.92 Million Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Alerus Financial NA lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,776 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,109 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.16. The stock had a trading volume of 365,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,767,090. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

FCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.72.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

