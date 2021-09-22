Alerus Financial NA Acquires 574 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Alerus Financial NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 603,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,279,000 after acquiring an additional 25,625 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 598,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,946,000 after acquiring an additional 25,143 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,399.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,195,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,837 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 22,241 shares during the period.

IVW traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.17. The stock had a trading volume of 20,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,271. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.97 and a 12 month high of $79.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.48.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

