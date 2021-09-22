Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alcoa’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.02. Alcoa posted earnings of ($1.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 229.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full-year earnings of $5.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $7.47. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $7.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on AA. Argus upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.94 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE:AA traded up $2.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.91. The stock had a trading volume of 229,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,056,895. Alcoa has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $51.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Alcoa by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

