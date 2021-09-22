Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.70

Alcanna Inc. (TSE:CLIQ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.70 and last traded at C$8.60, with a volume of 27299 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.61.

Separately, CIBC cut their price objective on Alcanna from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$312.37 million and a PE ratio of 3.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.60.

Alcanna Inc engages in the retailing of alcohol in North America. The company retails wines, beers, and spirits; and cannabis products It operates 176 locations in Alberta and British Columbia; and 53 cannabis retail stores in Alberta, Ontario, and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Liquor Stores N.A.

