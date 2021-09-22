Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,999 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Albertsons Companies worth $8,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $332,313,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 176.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,983,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183,750 shares in the last quarter. Lubert Adler Management Company LP boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.5% in the second quarter. Lubert Adler Management Company LP now owns 58,128,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,811,000 after buying an additional 2,503,063 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter valued at about $13,064,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 901,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,185,000 after buying an additional 429,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $30.38 on Wednesday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.17 and a 52 week high of $34.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.93. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.05.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $21.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 107.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.35%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Tigress Financial cut Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays upgraded Albertsons Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.92.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

