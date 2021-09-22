Aker Offshore Wind AS (OTCMKTS:AKOWF) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Aker Offshore Wind AS (OTCMKTS:AKOWF)’s stock price traded down 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.56. 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 4,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research began coverage on shares of Aker Offshore Wind AS in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.97.

Aker Offshore Wind AS operates as a deep-water offshore wind developer in Norway and internationally. Its portfolio includes development projects and prospects in South Korea, the United States, Norway, and the United Kingdom with approximately 1.5GW of potential capacity. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

