Aidos Kuneen (ADK) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $453,273.00

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Aidos Kuneen coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00001109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aidos Kuneen has a total market cap of $11.97 million and $453,273.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aidos Kuneen has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,171.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,026.11 or 0.07009579 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.47 or 0.00369382 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $543.72 or 0.01259444 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00116698 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.01 or 0.00558269 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $244.01 or 0.00565220 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007001 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.99 or 0.00338158 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Coin Profile

Aidos Kuneen (CRYPTO:ADK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official website is aidoskuneen.com . Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Buying and Selling Aidos Kuneen

