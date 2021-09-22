AGF Investments Inc. Takes $175,000 Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,522 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 124,617 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 651,539 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $45,126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,753 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.2% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 155,821 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $10,792,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 413,595 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,485,000 after buying an additional 69,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $200,513.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTSH. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $74.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.39. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $65.58 and a 1-year high of $82.73. The company has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.