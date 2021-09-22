AGF Investments Inc. Has $185,000 Stock Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,628 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,818,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,565,000 after purchasing an additional 51,933 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 3.5% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 30,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.2% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 344,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,333,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 184,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 9,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NLOK shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, HSBC lowered NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $24.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.95. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 177.25% and a net margin of 23.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

