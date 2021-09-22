AGF Investments Inc. Has $121,000 Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,174 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,270,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,030,000 after buying an additional 2,222,888 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,566,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,692,000 after acquiring an additional 316,478 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,427,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,692,000 after acquiring an additional 41,326 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,878,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,629,000 after acquiring an additional 35,737 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2,553.7% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,618,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,740 shares during the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $28.21 on Wednesday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.86 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 1,271.62% and a negative net margin of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BHC shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.64.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director Schutter Richard U. De acquired 10,000 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $250,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 317,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,930,896.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

