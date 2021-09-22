AGF Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,572,000 after acquiring an additional 74,394 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 45.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth about $530,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $289,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,022.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $55,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,757,895.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,600 shares of company stock worth $436,663. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $54.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.31 and a 12 month high of $68.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.27 and its 200 day moving average is $61.02.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.10). BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.51%. The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BWXT shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.20.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

