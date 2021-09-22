AGF Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 4,268 The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NYT. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in The New York Times by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 499,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,298,000 after purchasing an additional 69,862 shares in the last quarter. Anabranch Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 1.4% during the first quarter. Anabranch Capital Management LP now owns 669,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,888,000 after purchasing an additional 9,309 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The New York Times by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in The New York Times by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,876,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,721,000 after acquiring an additional 318,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in The New York Times by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Get The New York Times alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYT stock opened at $49.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 60.74 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.21. The New York Times Company has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $58.73.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The New York Times had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

The New York Times Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for The New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.