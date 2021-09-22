AGF Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 1,358 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 64,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,509,000 after acquiring an additional 14,663 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 62,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,957,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $2,413,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $1,581,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 85,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $4,590,647.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,636,502.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451 in the last quarter. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DGX opened at $154.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.96 and a 200 day moving average of $136.30. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $108.28 and a 52-week high of $160.56.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.18%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

