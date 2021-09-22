AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.61

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.61 and last traded at $10.61, with a volume of 725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.

Several research firms have issued reports on ASGLY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of AGC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day moving average is $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.86.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. AGC had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AGC Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be given a $0.091 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. This is a boost from AGC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. AGC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.29%.

About AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY)

AGC, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of glass, electronic materials, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Glass, Electronics, Chemicals, Ceramics and Other. The Glass segment provides security glass, fire-resistant glass, heat insulating glass, and automotive glass. The Electronics segment offers glass for display panels, optical thin film products, opto-electronic materials, synthetic quartz products, semiconductor components, and lighting products.

