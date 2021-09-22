Affymax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFFY) Short Interest Down 19.2% in August

Affymax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFFY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the August 15th total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Affymax stock opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06. Affymax has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.26.

About Affymax

Affymax, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded on July 20, 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

