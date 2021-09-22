Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,439 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Aequi Acquisition worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $633,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $504,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $733,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,378,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aequi Acquisition stock opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. Aequi Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $10.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75.

Aequi Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

