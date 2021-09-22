Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Shares Down 2.3%

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) shares were down 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.90 and last traded at $16.06. Approximately 1,636 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEGXF shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.31 target price (down from C$24.50) on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$16.31 target price (down from C$19.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$16.31 price target (down from C$18.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$16.04 price target (down from C$23.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$16.04 price target (down from C$22.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.59.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.55.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

