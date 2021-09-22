Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,422 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.31% of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 199,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PBP opened at $22.99 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 12-month low of $18.44 and a 12-month high of $23.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.32.

