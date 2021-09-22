Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in WidePoint were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WYY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of WidePoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in WidePoint in the first quarter worth $356,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in WidePoint by 210.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 33,561 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 55.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 21,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WidePoint during the first quarter valued at $170,000. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WidePoint stock opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.86 million, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.17. WidePoint Co. has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $15.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). WidePoint had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 7.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that WidePoint Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions. It operates through Carrier Services; and Managed Services segments. The Carrier Services include bills for costs incurred to deliver phone, data and satellite and related mobile services for a connected device or end point.

