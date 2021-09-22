Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $541,000 Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FOCT. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the first quarter worth $288,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the second quarter worth $297,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the first quarter worth $229,000.

FOCT opened at $34.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.23.

