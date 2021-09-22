Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,073 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Romeo Power were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Romeo Power in the first quarter worth approximately $13,531,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Romeo Power during the 1st quarter valued at $6,166,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Romeo Power by 1,432.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 216,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 202,215 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Romeo Power in the first quarter worth $1,511,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the first quarter valued at $1,378,000. 25.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RMO opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $664.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.95. Romeo Power, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $38.90.

In other news, major shareholder Michael Patterson sold 1,862,399 shares of Romeo Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $15,849,015.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,972,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,905,881.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RMO. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Romeo Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Romeo Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Romeo Power from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Romeo Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.18.

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

