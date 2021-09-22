Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.34.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAVVF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Advantage Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC upped their target price on Advantage Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

OTCMKTS:AAVVF opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.29. The company has a market cap of $843.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.50 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Advantage Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $5.02.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $62.79 million during the quarter.

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

