Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Silicon Valley Capital Partners

Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,156 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 0.3% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.86. The stock had a trading volume of 579,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,315,797. The company has a market capitalization of $125.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $122.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $13,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at $304,418,452.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total transaction of $2,815,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 297,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,351,587.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 455,208 shares of company stock valued at $47,117,137. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

