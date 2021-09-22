Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 11.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $3,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 702,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,761,000 after purchasing an additional 288,790 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at $10,486,000. Engine Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 519,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,529,000 after purchasing an additional 193,009 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,933,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,596,000 after purchasing an additional 182,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at $6,454,000. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

In other news, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $29,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,396,949.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 231,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $9,000,265.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 360,707 shares of company stock worth $13,975,190 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATGE. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a C$40.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE ATGE opened at $38.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.17. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $43.85.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $280.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.00 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 11.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.