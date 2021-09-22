Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.07, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.05 billion.Adobe also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $3.180-$3.180 EPS.

Adobe stock traded up $4.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $645.89. 2,355,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,209,240. The company has a market cap of $307.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $673.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $638.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $555.67.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Adobe will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $770.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $655.09.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total value of $26,907.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,530 shares of company stock valued at $2,705,892. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adobe stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,038 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.48% of Adobe worth $4,115,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

