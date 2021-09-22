Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.62 EPS

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ADGI opened at $47.86 on Wednesday. Adagio Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $59.50.

Get Adagio Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADGI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Adagio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.