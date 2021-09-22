ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Short Interest Update

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the August 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 669,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.15. ACV Auctions has a twelve month low of $18.18 and a twelve month high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $97.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.37 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACVA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.73.

In other news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Waterman sold 94,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $2,233,601.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 326,425 shares of company stock valued at $7,216,911.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACVA. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in ACV Auctions by 397.2% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,324,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454,811 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at $72,199,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,318,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in ACV Auctions by 1,683.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,874,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in ACV Auctions by 28,558.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,454,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,357 shares in the last quarter. 26.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

