Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $205,985.00

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and $205,985.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,349.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,883.32 or 0.06808467 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $152.49 or 0.00360082 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $519.29 or 0.01226213 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.51 or 0.00112198 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $231.20 or 0.00545930 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.63 or 0.00535159 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007117 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.07 or 0.00354368 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.