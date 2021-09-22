Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,102 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.06% of Acushnet worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Acushnet by 80.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 208,527 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 19.2% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 10,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 51.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GOLF opened at $49.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.77. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.64 and a 1-year high of $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.41.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $624.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.90 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Several brokerages have commented on GOLF. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

