Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.48

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.48 and traded as high as $0.55. Acura Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 3,705 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 million, a P/E ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Acura Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ACUR)

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of abuse deterrent, orally administered pharmaceutical products. Its technology platforms include AVERSION, IMPEDE, and LIMITX. The company was founded on April 10, 1935 and is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

