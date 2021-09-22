abrdn plc Sells 5,015 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

abrdn plc lowered its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,015 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $6,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 7,625 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 100,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 30,384 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 136,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 252,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,778,000 after purchasing an additional 112,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.80.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,075,986.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $41.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.85. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $41.24 and a one year high of $52.51. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

