abrdn plc Raises Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

abrdn plc lifted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,793 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $7,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Uber Technologies by 733.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,221 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,974,000 after purchasing an additional 275,622 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Uber Technologies by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 18,185 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,221,615 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $66,590,000 after purchasing an additional 29,020 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Uber Technologies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,820 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER opened at $44.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.89 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.31 and a beta of 1.54.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

