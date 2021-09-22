abrdn plc Lowers Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

abrdn plc trimmed its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,182 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Textron were worth $6,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Textron by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Textron by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 106,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Textron by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 99,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 23,899 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Textron by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Textron by 332.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 15,511 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $67.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.82 and a twelve month high of $74.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.55.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

TXT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen upgraded shares of Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Textron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.38.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $131,053.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,328,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

