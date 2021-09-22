abrdn plc Boosts Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

abrdn plc lifted its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,368 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $5,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,903,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,390,000 after buying an additional 1,313,271 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 10,582,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,808,000 after buying an additional 433,426 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 147.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,517,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,999,000 after buying an additional 4,479,808 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in DXC Technology by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,813,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,482,000 after purchasing an additional 240,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in DXC Technology by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,612,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,958,000 after purchasing an additional 40,481 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $34.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $44.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.44.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DXC. Susquehanna raised shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.58.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,803.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.88 per share, with a total value of $44,857.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 17,791 shares of company stock valued at $684,089. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

