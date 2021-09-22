A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s (AMKBY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Friday, September 17th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

AMKBY stock opened at $15.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $60.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.44. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $15.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.57.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

