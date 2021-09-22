$993.09 Million in Sales Expected for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 22nd, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) will announce $993.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $978.00 million to $1.01 billion. Lamb Weston posted sales of $871.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full-year sales of $4.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LW shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.65 per share, with a total value of $147,666.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LW opened at $61.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.94 and its 200-day moving average is $75.51. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $60.34 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lamb Weston (LW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.