$993.09 Million in Sales Expected for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) will announce $993.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $978.00 million to $1.01 billion. Lamb Weston posted sales of $871.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full-year sales of $4.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LW shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.65 per share, with a total value of $147,666.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LW opened at $61.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.94 and its 200-day moving average is $75.51. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $60.34 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

