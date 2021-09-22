9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Short Interest Update

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,280,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the August 15th total of 6,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. started coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.18.

In related news, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 73,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Israel Gp Ltd. Orbimed sold 15,989,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $19,347,749.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 156,529 shares of company stock worth $192,569. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 126.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.22% of the company’s stock.

NMTR stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.26. 3,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,444,582. The firm has a market cap of $319.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of -0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.24. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $2.26.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that 9 Meters Biopharma will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

