8,900 Shares in Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of Vincerx Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VINC. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vincerx Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Vincerx Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vincerx Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 450.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Vincerx Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Vincerx Pharma news, insider Tom C. Thomas purchased 2,000 shares of Vincerx Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.58 per share, with a total value of $25,160.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 205,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,585,466.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew I. Mcdonald purchased 20,000 shares of Vincerx Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $247,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 23,000 shares of company stock worth $284,720 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 49.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VINC. Laidlaw began coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Vincerx Pharma from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vincerx Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of VINC opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $26.75. The company has a market capitalization of $259.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.75.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.18. Equities research analysts expect that Vincerx Pharma, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

