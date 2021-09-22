750,007 Shares in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH) Bought by Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 750,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,365,000.

Separately, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Revolution Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,952. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $10.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.73.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.