$73.30 Million in Sales Expected for PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) will post sales of $73.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PLAYSTUDIOS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $72.90 million to $73.70 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS will report full year sales of $295.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $295.10 million to $296.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $386.95 million, with estimates ranging from $373.70 million to $400.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PLAYSTUDIOS.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $70.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.05 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MYPS. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.66. 314,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,047. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.47. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $13.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. 12.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PLAYSTUDIOS (MYPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.