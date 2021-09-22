72,185 Shares in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) Purchased by CMC Financial Group

CMC Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 72,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,779,000. Renaissance IPO ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of CMC Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. CMC Financial Group owned 0.89% of Renaissance IPO ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF by 462.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. acquired a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

NYSEARCA:IPO traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.94. The company had a trading volume of 6,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,536. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $77.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.35.

