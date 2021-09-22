$71.45 Million in Sales Expected for DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) to announce sales of $71.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for DMC Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.90 million to $72.00 million. DMC Global posted sales of $55.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full year sales of $268.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $268.80 million to $269.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $348.15 million, with estimates ranging from $310.00 million to $386.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DMC Global.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). DMC Global had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $65.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

NASDAQ:BOOM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.93. 136,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,561. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.02 and its 200-day moving average is $51.07. DMC Global has a 12-month low of $29.54 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.79 million, a P/E ratio of 256.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DMC Global by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in DMC Global by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 9,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in DMC Global by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in DMC Global by 7.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in DMC Global by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

About DMC Global

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

