56,739 Shares in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Purchased by Ramius Advisors LLC

Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 56,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,000. Kansas City Southern makes up 6.1% of Ramius Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ramius Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Kansas City Southern as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 141.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,025,000 after purchasing an additional 813,926 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 653,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $172,561,000 after purchasing an additional 401,351 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,070,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 253.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 442,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,277,000 after purchasing an additional 316,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omni Partners LLP increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 2,376.6% during the 1st quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 306,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,983,000 after purchasing an additional 294,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

KSU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.57.

NYSE:KSU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $269.54. 6,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,693. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $171.82 and a 1 year high of $315.39. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.83 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $279.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.82.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

