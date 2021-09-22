5,119 Shares in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in V.F. by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 320,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,457,000 after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in V.F. by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 176,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,091,000 after purchasing an additional 13,184 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its stake in V.F. by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 63,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 28,340 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in V.F. by 264.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 59,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in V.F. by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VFC. Bank of America initiated coverage on V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price target on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $66.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.50. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $66.02 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 149.62%.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

